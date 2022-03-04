Left Menu

3 LeT overground workers arrested in J-K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:15 IST
Security forces on Friday arrested three overground workers of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba from Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, police said. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said. According to the spokesman, the security forces had established a mobile checkpoint at Khudpora orchards in the district. “During checking, movement of three suspects were noticed who were challenged to stop. Instead of stopping, they started fleeing away but were chased and arrested tactfully by the alert joint party,” the spokesman said.

The arrested persons were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Nadeem Rafiq Rather and Rouf Mushtaq Najar, he said. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a pistol magazine, eight pistol rounds, a hand grenade, an AK magazine and 20 AK live rounds were recovered from their possession,” he said. PTI MIJ CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

