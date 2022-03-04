Left Menu

G. Kishan Reddy launches Nari Shakti of North East campaign on social media

Minister, MDoNER, Shri G. Kishan Reddy launched the Campaign today on the social media channels of MDoNER.

Shri Reddy in his message said that “From the fields of Guwahati to the hills in Kohima, Women & Girls are taking charge and rewriting the destiny of the region and the nation.” Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)
8th March, 2022 is celebrated as International Women's Day. As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) is celebrating a special campaign 'Nari Shakti of North East', a week long campaign, recognizing the extraordinary efforts of Women & Girls in North East India ahead of International Women's Day 2022.

Shri Reddy in his message said that "From the fields of Guwahati to the hills in Kohima, Women & Girls are taking charge and rewriting the destiny of the region and the nation."

Shri Reddy Ji further said that "I've always believed that by 'By Empowering a Girl Child, You empower a nation. Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region is thoroughly committed & resolved towards empowering our Nari Shakti in the region."

A series of activities have been planned on social media during this 'Nari Shakti Week'. MDoNER will be organizing a virtual 'Town Hall' Meeting where Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy will be interacting with the Women Work Force of MDoNER, North Eastern Council &various associate Departments in Government of India.

Other social media campaigns would include throwing light on Ministry's initiatives for transforming the lives of Nari Shakti in the North Eastern Region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

