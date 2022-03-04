Left Menu

COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Kathmandu

Private family gathering were restricted to 25 people.The Kathmandu Valley on Friday recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases. There are currently 7,306 active cases of COVID-19 across Nepal and so far the virus has claimed 11,945 lives in the Himalayan nation.

The Nepal government on Friday announced that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in its capital region, Kathmandu district, in view of falling number of new virus cases.

In the last 24 hours, Nepal reported 126 new COVID-19 cases and one related death.

All restrictions related to COVID-19 will be removed in Kathmandu district from March 5 (Saturday), the District Administration Office, Kathmandu said in a statement. Kathmandu Chief District Officer Govinda Prasad Rijal issued the order.

Before this, theatres, gyms and sports venues could only permit half capacity. People in packed public areas needed to carry vaccination cards. Private family gathering were restricted to 25 people.

The Kathmandu Valley on Friday recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases. There are currently 7,306 active cases of COVID-19 across Nepal and so far the virus has claimed 11,945 lives in the Himalayan nation.

