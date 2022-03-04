Left Menu

3 policemen, including ASI, suspended on extortion charges in R'than

Three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended on Friday in Rajasthans Bharatpur district on charges of extorting money from vehicle drivers.A viral video on Thursday purportedly showed ASI Anil Kumar trying to extort money from a driver for not booking him under the Motor Vehicles Act, Bharatpur superintendent of police Shyam Singh said. They, too, were suspended, the SP said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:30 IST
Three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended on Friday in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on charges of extorting money from vehicle drivers.

A viral video on Thursday purportedly showed ASI Anil Kumar trying to extort money from a driver for not booking him under the Motor Vehicles Act, Bharatpur superintendent of police Shyam Singh said. During an investigation, the allegation against Kumar was substantiated and he was found to be guilty, following which he was suspended on Friday, the SP said.

In another case, a complaint was received against head constable Ramesh Dhakad and constable Surgyani that they had extorted Rs 500 from a truck driver on Friday. They, too, were suspended, the SP said.

