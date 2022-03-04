Russia's Novatek says it sticks to contractual obligations

Russia's largest natural gas producer Novatek said on Friday it sticks to its contractual obligations, while expressing its strong support for a diplomatic resolution aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine.

"(We) look forward to the prompt resolution of this current tragic situation. We also extend our sincere sympathy to all those affected by these events," it said in a statement.

