Putin hopes Ukraine will take 'constructive' position in talks, says Kremlin
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday he hoped Ukraine would take a "reasonable and constructive" position during the next round of talks, the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin also told Scholz by phone that Russia was open for dialogue with Ukraine on condition that all its demands are met.
Russia and Ukraine have held two rounds of talks since Russia invaded eight days ago in what it terms a special military operation, and have so far reached an understanding on the need to open up humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.
