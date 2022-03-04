Left Menu

Two children, 5 adults killed in Russian air strike in Kyiv region, say Ukraine police

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:50 IST
  • Ukraine

A Russian air strike on a rural residential area in Kyiv region killed at least seven people on Friday, including two children, Ukraine state police said in a statement.

Police said the strike hit the village of Markhalivka, around 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the southwestern outskirts of the capital.

