Two children, 5 adults killed in Russian air strike in Kyiv region, say Ukraine police
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:50 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Russian air strike on a rural residential area in Kyiv region killed at least seven people on Friday, including two children, Ukraine state police said in a statement.
Police said the strike hit the village of Markhalivka, around 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the southwestern outskirts of the capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
