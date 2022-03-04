Teen dies after truck hits motorcycle in Nagpur

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Kamptee area of Nagpur on Friday, police said.

Class X student Dishant Patle died after his motorcycle was hit by a truck, while two others have sustained injuries, an official said.

He said Yashodhara Nagar police had registered a case and was probing further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)