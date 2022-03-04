Teen dies after truck hits motorcycle in Nagpur
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Kamptee area of Nagpur on Friday, police said.
Class X student Dishant Patle died after his motorcycle was hit by a truck, while two others have sustained injuries, an official said.
He said Yashodhara Nagar police had registered a case and was probing further.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yashodhara Nagar
- Dishant Patle
- Nagpur
- Kamptee
Advertisement