Russia's Novaya Gazeta says it removes Ukraine war reporting from website under censorship
Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, whose editor Dmitry Muratov was a co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, said on Friday it would remove material on Russia's military actions in Ukraine from its website because of censorship.
The newspaper said it would continue to report on the consequences that Russia is facing, including a deepening economic crisis and the persecution of dissidents. (Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Alex Richardson)
