PM Modi condoles demise of former Army chief Gen Rodrigues, says he was respected for deep strategic knowledge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of former Army chief General SF Rodrigues and said that the country will remain indebted to him for his exceptional service and contribution towards making India stronger.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:58 IST
Former Indian Army chief General SF Rodrigues (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of former Army chief General SF Rodrigues and said that the country will remain indebted to him for his exceptional service and contribution towards making India stronger. The Prime Minister said that Rodrigues was respected for his deep strategic knowledge.

"Anguished by the passing away of General S F Rodrigues. The nation will remain indebted to him for his exceptional service and contribution towards making India stronger. He was respected for his deep strategic knowledge. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP," PM Modi said in a tweet. General SF Rodrigues (retired) passed away on Friday. He served as Governor of Punjab from 2004 to 2010.

He was the Chief of Army Staff between 1990-93. In addition to his more than 40 years of illustrious service in the Army, he served two terms on the National Security Advisory Board. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

