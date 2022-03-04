Left Menu

3 people missing in stone quarry accident

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:17 IST
Three people are suspected to be 'missing' while three others were rescued when a portion of white granite stone quarry slid and fell on people there on Friday in a village in Gundlupet taluk here, a police officer said.

According to Superintendent of Police of Chamarajanagar T P Shivakumar, the incident occurred in Madahalli village of Gundlupet taluk.

''We rescued three people, while three are missing. We have to remove the debris to ascertain whether they ran away from there or are beneath it,'' Shivakumar told PTI.

