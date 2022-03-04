Left Menu

U.N. political chief says attacks on nuclear power plants contrary to international law

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:27 IST
Military operations around nuclear sites and other critical civilian infrastructure are "unacceptable" and "highly irresponsible", U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council the United Nations on Friday.

"Attacks on nuclear power facilities are contrary to international humanitarian law....Every effort should be taken to avoid a catastrophic nuclear incident," Di Carlo told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council after Russian forces in Ukraine attacked and seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

