Left Menu

Pune: 6 booked for assaulting landlady over women paying guests wearing shorts

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:32 IST
Pune: 6 booked for assaulting landlady over women paying guests wearing shorts
  • Country:
  • India

Six women have been booked for allegedly thrashing the landlady of a girls' hostel and hurling a slipper at some paying guests for wearing shorts, Pune police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Rakshak Nagar in Kharadi area on Wednesday, a Chandan Nagar police station official said.

''The accused and the complainant live in the same lane and the former would often pick quarrels with her over petty issues such as parking. On Wednesday, the accused barged into the premises on the issue of women PGs wearing shorts and loitering in the area,'' he said.

The six women assaulted the complainant and hurled a slipper at the PGs, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022