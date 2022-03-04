Special court recalls arrest warrant against UP minister Mohsin Raza

A special MP-MLA court here Friday recalled an arrest warrant it had issued against Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza in connection with a case related to assaulting a person in 1989.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ambrish Kumar Srivastva passed the recall order while directing Raza, who was present before the court, to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

The court had issued the arrest warrant against the Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister on Thursday after he failed to appear before it.

On Friday, Raza pleaded that he could not be present in the court a day earlier as he was unwell.

The court had on Thursday found that the case was listed for recording of defense evidence but Raza was not present in the court and instead his lawyer moved an application for exemption from his appearance. Rejecting the said application, the court had observed that there was no adequate reason for his absence from trial proceedings. The court had then issued the arrest warrant.

According to the prosecution, a man named Lallan had lodged the case against Raza and another person with the Wazirganj police on May 19, 1989. It was alleged that the complainant was driving a truck when the two accused took him out from the vehicle and badly assaulted him.

