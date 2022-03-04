Left Menu

Ukraine to join NATO cyber defence centre as 'contributing participant'

Ukraine will join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) as a "contributing participant", the NATO-accredited military research institution said in a statement on Friday. "The centre has already expanded its membership outside the NATO nations," it added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:43 IST
Ukraine to join NATO cyber defence centre as 'contributing participant'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ukraine will join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) as a "contributing participant", the NATO-accredited military research institution said in a statement on Friday. "Ukraine could bring valuable first-hand knowledge of several adversaries within the cyber domain to be used for research, exercises and training," CCDCOE Director Colonel Jaak Tarien said in a statement on the CCDCOE website. The CCDCOE, which is based in Estonia, would benefit from Ukraine's "valuable experience from previous cyberattacks", the statement said.

Ukraine would be admitted to the centre as a "contributing participant" after writing to express its interest in joining the NATO CCDCOE in a letter, the statement said. "The centre has already expanded its membership outside the NATO nations," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
3
Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

 United States
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022