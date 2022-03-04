Left Menu

NATO, U.S. urge allies to provide Ukraine with equipment to deal with Russia

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday in Brussels and the two encouraged NATO allies and partners to allies to provide Ukraine with equipment to deal with Russia's invasion, the State Department said. "They encouraged NATO Allies and partners to continue to respond to Ukraine's requests for supplies and equipment to defend against Russia's unprovoked aggression", the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken also met with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

