NATO, U.S. urge allies to provide Ukraine with equipment to deal with Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday in Brussels and the two encouraged NATO allies and partners to allies to provide Ukraine with equipment to deal with Russia's invasion, the State Department said. "They encouraged NATO Allies and partners to continue to respond to Ukraine's requests for supplies and equipment to defend against Russia's unprovoked aggression", the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken also met with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels.

