Punjab: Cop on poll duty dies in accidental firing

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:03 IST
A Punjab Police sub-inspector deployed for the security of electronic voting machines here died on Friday after his weapon went off accidentally.

Sub-Inspector Baldev Singh (55) was posted as the incharge of the third layer of security at a centre in Fazilka.

He was on duty guarding electronic voting machines at the counting centre at Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) in Fazilka district, said police, adding that the incident took place around 3.30 am on Friday.

He was taken to the Fazilka Civil Hospital but his life could not be saved, they said.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police Sachin Gupta said during preliminary investigation it appeared to be a case of accidental firing.

Polling for the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab was held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10. PTI COR CHS VSD RDK RDK

