Left Menu

Delhi reports 302 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reports 302 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 1,466.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:05 IST
Delhi reports 302 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reports 302 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 1,466. According to the health bulletin by the Delhi government, four persons scummed to the infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the national capital to 26,134. The case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent.

Delhi reported 420 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries have climbed to 18,33,589. As many as 47,738 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The health bulletin said that the positivity rate in the last 24 hours touched 0.63 per cent.

A total of 40,967 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Of these, 4,701 received their first dose and 33,661 took the second dose. As per the data, Delhi has 4,236 containment zones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
3
Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

 United States
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022