Left Menu

World Bank chief says Ukraine war will have lasting consequences for Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:06 IST
World Bank chief says Ukraine war will have lasting consequences for Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday the bank's shareholders were "horrified" by Russia's war in Ukraine and predicted it would have lasting consequences for Russia's standing in the world after the conflict ends.

Malpass told Fox Business Network that China's reaction to the war and to Western sanctions would be influential in determining how Russia's future trade relationships develop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
3
Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

 United States
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022