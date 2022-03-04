Russian diplomat welcomes proposal for Russian-Ukrainian meeting in Turkey - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:08 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Gennady Gatilov, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, on Friday welcomed a Turkish proposal to set up a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Turkey next week, RIA news agency reported.
Gatilov was quoted as saying the idea of holding such a meeting during a March 11-13 diplomatic forum in Antalya was a good one.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From Turkish jail, French woman accuses Greece of 'pushback'
Ukrainian rebels to evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
U.S. says Russia was responsible for cyberattack against Ukrainian banks