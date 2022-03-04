Russian diplomat welcomes proposal for Russian-Ukrainian meeting in Turkey - RIA

Gennady Gatilov, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, on Friday welcomed a Turkish proposal to set up a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Turkey next week, RIA news agency reported.

Gatilov was quoted as saying the idea of holding such a meeting during a March 11-13 diplomatic forum in Antalya was a good one.

