Left Menu

Russian diplomat welcomes proposal for Russian-Ukrainian meeting in Turkey - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:08 IST
Russian diplomat welcomes proposal for Russian-Ukrainian meeting in Turkey - RIA
  • Country:
  • Russia

Gennady Gatilov, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, on Friday welcomed a Turkish proposal to set up a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Turkey next week, RIA news agency reported.

Gatilov was quoted as saying the idea of holding such a meeting during a March 11-13 diplomatic forum in Antalya was a good one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
3
Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

 United States
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022