After being denied flights over restrictions on boarding pets, student finally lands in Kochi from Ukraine with her dog

Kerala medical student Arya Aldrin, who earned praise for her struggle to get her pet dog back from conflict-ridden Ukraine, arrived at the Kochi airport on Friday. Arya, an Idukki native reached Kochi airport with her pet dog, Saira, which is a breed of Siberian Husky from Ukraine.

She was in news for the last few days after she was denied to board flights from Romania due to the restrictions to not allow boarding pets in flights. Finally, she reached with Saira in Air India flight today. "At first, I would like to thank God. Everything went as per my plan so far. It is noteworthy that Sivankutty (Kerala Education Minister), Dean Kuriakose MP, the Central Government and Mahesh, the SPG of the Prime Minister, helped me," she said.

She added, "My parents are my biggest support. I was able to do this because they stood with me. The media was very supportive. There are a lot of people like me who can not leave the pets at Ukraine. You need to help them legally and other." "I couldn't board two flights earlier from Romania because of my pet," she claimed.

Arya added, "I am the happiest person in the world now. Saira is tired. I'm only going home after visiting a Veterinary to check her health.' The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is overseeing evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh in Poland. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

