G7 nations condemn attack on Ukraine civilians, urge accountability for war crimes

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:34 IST
G7 foreign ministers on Friday said they were "deeply concerned" with the humanitarian toll from "Russia's continuing strikes" against Ukraine's civilian population and added they will hold to account those responsible for war crimes.

"We reemphasize that indiscriminate attacks are prohibited by international humanitarian law. We will hold accountable those responsible for war crimes, including indiscriminate use of weapons against civilians", G7 foreign ministers said in a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department.

