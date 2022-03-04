Left Menu

Security forces bust militant hideout in J-K's Kishtwar; arms, ammo recovered

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:36 IST
Security forces on Friday busted a militant hideout and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, a defence spokesman said.

Two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers, an AK-47 magazine, 48 rounds of INSAS rifle, 10 rounds of AK-47 rifle, 38 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, two rounds of a Chinese pistol, an empty round-belt Pika rifle, a knife and a machete were recovered from a hideout in lower Banjwar area, he said.

The operation was jointly undertaken by the Special Operations Group, 26 Rashtriya Rifles and 52nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force.

