Jharkhand: Four PLFI Naxals arrested, arms and ammunition seized

PTI | Khunti | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:47 IST
Four Naxals belonging to the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) outfit have been arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police teams conducted raids on Binda and Gullu villages in Murhu police station area on Thursday and nabbed the Naxals while they were collecting levy, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Two country-made carbines, one country-made rifle, several cartridges, 12 mobile phones and Rs 62,800 in cash were seized from their possession, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

