Uttarakhand: Student who killed girl outside college arrested

A student who was on the run after killing his classmate outside the college was arrested here on Friday, within 24 hours after committing the crime. Aditya Tomar was arrested from Khalanga Smarak in the Raipur area here, police said. During his interrogation, Tomar told police that he had an argument with Vanshika Bansal after which he shot her dead. The girl was a resident of the Kankhal area in Haridwar. Tomar had shot her dead outside Sidhhartha Law College in the Raipur area of the town on Thursday evening when she had gone out of the college hostel to buy something. Tomar is a resident of Shamli in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh. Police also recovered the gun used in the murder.

