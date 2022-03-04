EU's Borrell says sanctions not aimed at any regime change in Russia
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:51 IST
Country:
- Belgium
The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said sanctions imposed by the war were not about seeking any regime change in Russia.
"Sanctions have been triggered by the war," he said.
