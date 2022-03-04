Left Menu

EU's Borrell says sanctions not aimed at any regime change in Russia

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:51 IST
The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said sanctions imposed by the war were not about seeking any regime change in Russia.

"Sanctions have been triggered by the war," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

