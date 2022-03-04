Left Menu

Agreement on Iran nuclear deal may be found this weekend, EU's Borrell says

Updated: 04-03-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:55 IST
An agreement may be reached this weekend in indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"I hope that during this weekend we can deliver," he told reporters in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

