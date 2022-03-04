Left Menu

Delhi: 22-yr-old man held for bid to extort money

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:56 IST
Delhi: 22-yr-old man held for bid to extort money
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to extort money from a jeweller's son in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area, police said.

The accused has been identified as Sohail, a resident of Shamli district in UP, they said.

On Friday morning, a case was registered at Preet Vihar police station on the complaint of Mahesh Aggarwal, a wholesaler of gold jewellery of Kucha Mahajani, a senior police officer said.

Aggarwal alleged that his son received a call in the night from an unknown person, who claimed to be a member of the Neeraj Bawania gang and demanded Rs 60 lakh, otherwise, his son would be killed in 15 days, the officer said.

During investigation, the technical data was analysed and raids were conducted.

Later, police apprehended Sohail from Noida in UP, while he was about to leave his rented house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said. The mobile phone used in the crime has been recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
3
Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

 United States
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022