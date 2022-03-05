Left Menu

Technical team to prepare holistic plan for flood-prone Paglam: Khandu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 05-03-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:14 IST
Technical team to prepare holistic plan for flood-prone Paglam: Khandu
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday assured the people of flood-prone Paglam in Lower Dibang Valley district that an expert technical team would be dispatched to conduct a study and prepare a holistic plan for the area.

He said that the team would be sent after completion of the budget session of the assembly, which commences on March 11.

Paglam is affected by floods every year from Siang River and three of its tributaries.

Khandu, while attending the Ali-Aye-Ligang festival of the Mishing community, said that construction of road and a bridge would not be enough for all-round development of the deprived area, a CMO release said.

He directed the deputy commissioner to ensure the implementation of all government schemes in the area. He said that the drinking water problem will be resolved through the Jal Jeevan Mission.

On being informed that the lone secondary school has been destroyed in floods, Khandu asked the DC to submit a proposal for building another school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

