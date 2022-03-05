Left Menu

Pentagon leaders have not spoken with Russian counterparts since invasion -U.S. military

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

No senior U.S. military leaders have spoken to their Russian counterparts since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started nine days ago, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley had not spoken with their counterparts.

Prior to Russia's invasion, both Austin and Milley had spoken with their counterparts.

