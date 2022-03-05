Pentagon leaders have not spoken with Russian counterparts since invasion -U.S. military
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
No senior U.S. military leaders have spoken to their Russian counterparts since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started nine days ago, the Pentagon said on Friday.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley had not spoken with their counterparts.
Prior to Russia's invasion, both Austin and Milley had spoken with their counterparts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Austin police officers indicted for excessive force in 2020 racial justice protests
Austin police officers indicted for excessive force in 2020 racial justice protests
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe