Putin formally signs law on punishing "fake information" - Tass
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:58 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday formally signed a law that would impose a jail term of up to 15 years for people who intentionally spread "fake" information about Russia's armed forces, TASS news agency reported.
The law was drafted earlier in the day by Russia's upper house of parliament. Putin also signed a law that would means those who called for sanctions against Russia would be held criminally responsible, said Tass. (Writing by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
