Ukraine no-fly zone could lead to broader conflict in Europe, U.S. says

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:58 IST
The United States on Friday defended NATO's decision not to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, arguing such a measure could cause the conflict to spread to more countries.

"We have a responsibility to ensure the war does not spill over beyond Ukraine ... A no-fly zone could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe," he told reporters.

