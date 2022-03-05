Left Menu

Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistani mosque attack

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-03-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 01:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly bomb blast inside a Shi'ite mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Friday, the group said in a statement.

It added the attack had killed at least 50 and injured more than 200 people.

Pakistani Police and hospital officials said earlier on Friday the attack killed at least 56 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

