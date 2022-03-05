Ukraine no-fly zone could lead to broader conflict in Europe, U.S. says
The United States on Friday defended NATO's decision not to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, arguing such a measure could cause the conflict to spread to more countries.
"We have a responsibility to ensure the war does not spill over beyond Ukraine ... A no-fly zone could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe," , U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.
