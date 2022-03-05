Left Menu

No changes in Russian nuclear force posture seen by U.S. -Pentagon

No changes in Russian nuclear force posture seen by U.S. -Pentagon
The United States has not noticed a change in Russia's nuclear force posture after Russian President Vladimir Putin put it on high alert over the weekend, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"I have no changes to speak to that we've noticed in the Russian strategic nuclear force posture," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

