At least 27 soldiers killed in central Mali attack
Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 05-03-2022 02:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 02:08 IST
- Country:
- Mali
At least 27 soldiers were killed and 32 more wounded in an attack on Friday on a military camp in central Mali, the government said in a statement read on national television.
Seven other soldiers are missing, the statement said.
