Ericsson says company, officers sued in U.S. over conduct in Iraq

Swedish telecoms company Ericsson and "certain officers" have been named as defendants in a class action lawsuit in the United States for making allegedly false and misleading statements about the conduct of its business in Iraq, Ericsson said in a statement on Friday.

"The complaint alleges violations of United States securities laws, in connection with allegedly false and misleading statements principally concerning the Company’s adherence with its compliance and disclosure policies and obligations and the conduct of its business in Iraq," Ericsson said in a statement.

