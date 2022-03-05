Left Menu

Canada's CBC says it has temporarily suspended reporting from the ground in Russia

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-03-2022 03:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Friday it had temporarily suspended its reporting from the ground in Russia, citing a new law that could mean jail for those found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.

"The CBC is very concerned about new legislation passed in Russia, which appears to criminalize independent reporting on the current situation in Ukraine and Russia," it said in a statement posted online.

