Bloomberg News temporarily suspending work of its journalists inside Russia
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 03:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 03:45 IST
Bloomberg News said on Friday it was temporarily suspending the work of its journalists inside Russia, citing a new law that could mean jail for those found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.
"The change to the criminal code, which seems designed to turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country," Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said in a statement.
