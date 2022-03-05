U.S. Senate to have call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Saturday
The Ukrainian embassy in Washington has arranged a Zoom call between the U.S. Senate and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, two Senate aides said late on Friday.
The call is scheduled for 0930 ET (1430 GMT) on Saturday, they said.
