North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
North Korea has fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbours military, apparently extending its streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States.South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff on Saturday said the weapon was fired toward the countrys eastern waters but didnt immediately say how far it flew.Japans Defense Ministry said the weapon was possibly ballistic.
Japan's Defense Ministry said the weapon was possibly ballistic. It was the North's ninth round of weapons launch in 2022 as it continues to use a pause in diplomacy to expand its military capabilities while attempting to pressure the Biden administration for concessions. Nuclear disarmament talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since 2019 over disagreements about exchanging crippling US-led sanctions against the North for the North taking steps to wind down its nuclear and missile programs.
