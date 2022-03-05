China targets 2022 GDP growth of around 5.5% - govt work report
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2022 06:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 06:33 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese government has set its 2022 growth target for China's economy at around 5.5%, according to a government work report released at the open of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday.
China's economy grew 8.1% last year, beating the government's 2021 target of over 6%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement