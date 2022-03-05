N. Korean projectile reached estimated height of 550 km, says Japan defence minister
A North Korean projectile launched on Saturday is estimated to have reached a height of 550 km (340 miles) and flown for a distance of 300 km (190 miles), Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said.
The projectile appears to have fallen outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, but Japan will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with the United States to gather and analyse information, he said.
