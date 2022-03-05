Left Menu

Pune: 6 family members booked for thrashing PG girls for wearing shorts

Six members of a family, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly beating and abusing two paying guest (PG) girls for wearing shorts in Pune.

Updated: 05-03-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 08:20 IST
Six members of a family, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly beating and abusing two paying guest (PG) girls for wearing shorts in Pune. According to police officials, the incident took place on late March 2 night in the Rakshaknagar area of Kharadi, Pune.

Based on the complaint filed by the owner of the accommodation, an FIR was registered. The complainant in her FIR alleged that the accused family members were outraged by the girls staying in her PG as they roamed around in shorts in the local area. In her complaint, she also alleged that the accused persons barged into the house, abusing her and the PG girls.

"They hit me while one woman beat the girls with slippers. They also threatened to demolish my house", the complainant stated in the FIR. Police have booked the accused for the offenses under sections 448, 323, 504, 506, 143,147, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, police also said that the allegations of beating due to "wearing shorts" is rather a new charge as prima facie both sides were previously also involved in the scuffle. "We are investigating the allegations made by the complainant," the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

