China to gradually boost services for diseases including cancer

China will gradually boost services to prevent and treat illness including cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases and cancer, according to a government work report released at the open of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday.

The country will also step up efforts to ensure the supply of medicines for rare diseases, according to the report.

