China to gradually boost services for diseases including cancer

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 08:28 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China will gradually boost services to prevent and treat illness including cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases and cancer, according to a government work report released at the open of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday.

The country will also step up efforts to ensure the supply of medicines for rare diseases, according to the report.

Also Read: China changing tune as birth rate drops to record low, faces challenge of ageing population

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

