Left Menu

BSF reports drone movement on international border in Rajasthan

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) spotted the movement of a drone on the international border near Bijnor village in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on the intervening night of March 4-5.

ANI | Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 05-03-2022 09:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 09:27 IST
BSF reports drone movement on international border in Rajasthan
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) spotted the movement of a drone on the international border near Bijnor village in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on the intervening night of March 4-5. A senior officer of the border guarding force said that the patrolling team fired around 18 rounds towards the drone.

The search operation is underway. A similar incident was reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday. The BSF reported a suspected drone activity in the general area of Arnia in the Jammu district at 4.10 am.

"A humming sound of suspected drone was heard today at about 4:10 am by troops of BSF in general area of Arnia (Jammu, J&K). Troops fired towards the direction of the sound. Area cordoned with help of Police. Search being conducted," the BSF had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022