13 bikers fined in UP's Shamli for using modified silencers

In a crackdown on those using modified silencers that increase noise levels, police issued challans against 13 motorcyclists in neighbouring Shamli district.

The action was taken in Kairana town on Friday, police said.

A total fine of Rs 1,30,000 was imposed on the owners of the 13 vehicles that were found with illegal alterations, Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kapervan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)