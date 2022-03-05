Left Menu

13 bikers fined in UP's Shamli for using modified silencers

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-03-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 11:25 IST
In a crackdown on those using modified silencers that increase noise levels, police issued challans against 13 motorcyclists in neighbouring Shamli district.

The action was taken in Kairana town on Friday, police said.

A total fine of Rs 1,30,000 was imposed on the owners of the 13 vehicles that were found with illegal alterations, Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kapervan said.

