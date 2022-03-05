Left Menu

J-K: Ukrainian married to Kashmiri appeals to PM Modi to help her country

Oliza, a Ukrainian national, who is married to a Kashmiri, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government to help Ukraine in any which way possible amid the ongoing Russian Military operations in her country.

Oliza, a Ukrainian national living in Kashmir (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Oliza, a Ukrainian national, who is married to a Kashmiri, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government to help Ukraine in any which way possible amid the ongoing Russian Military operations in her country. Oliza, who now resides in the Tral area of Pulwama district said, "I feel very sad. My heart cries because my family is there. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India to try to help Ukrainians in any which way is possible. They're peaceful people,"

"Today, our country is fighting for democracy and peace. They have independence in their heart and won't let Russia come and stay in our homes," she said. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday informed that over 11,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine so far. The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

