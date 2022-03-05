Reports: Russia to observe ceasefire in 2 areas of Ukraine
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian state news agencies report the Russian military will observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine starting Saturday to allow civilians to evacuate.
The Russian Defense Ministry says in a statement carried by the RIA Novosti and Tass agencies it has agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha.
There is no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian forces, and it is not immediately clear how long the evacuation routes would remain open.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RIA Novosti
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Mariupol
- The Russian Defense Ministry
- Volnovakha
- Russian
- Tass
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as investors cut risk on Ukraine tension
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia
FOREX-Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine