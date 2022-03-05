Three apprehended for bid to uproot ATM in Delhi's Nangloi

Three people, including a juvenile, allegedly tried to uproot a private bank ATM in west Delhi's Nangloi area after taking inspiration from a YouTube video, police said on Saturday.

Two of the accused were identified as Kundan Kumar (22) and Papu (22), both originally hailing from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, they said.

All the three accused have been apprehended, police said.

The Nangloi police station had received an information from a private bank headquarter around 2 AM on Wednesday that some people entered the ATM booth at Rajdhani Park and their activities were suspicious, a senior police officer said.

As soon as police reached the ATM kiosk, the three suspects tried to flee in different directions but were chased down and caught, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

All the three suspects are roommates and were residing as tenants in Prem Nagar area. They further disclosed that they had planned to make off with the ATM after getting inspired by a YouTube video, the DCP said.

One drill machine, a hammer and a screw machine were recovered from their possession. When they were cutting wires of the ATM, an alarm went off at the bank's headquarter, following which the police were informed, they said.

